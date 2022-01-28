Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Reduced by Analyst

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

MMM stock opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52-week low of $168.01 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

