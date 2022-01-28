Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Park National Co. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park National in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PRK opened at $131.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.79. Park National has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

