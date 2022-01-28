Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

Shares of MTB opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.79. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $2,298,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

