Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Truist Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. APA has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 172.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

