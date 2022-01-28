Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 2064930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,440.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.59 million, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

