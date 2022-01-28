Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 302,114 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,826 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $4,415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 523,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $956.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

