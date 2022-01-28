Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 22,694 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.