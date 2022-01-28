Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Amcor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.