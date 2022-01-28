Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of James River Group worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in James River Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in James River Group by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JRVR opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $993.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.42. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.48%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

