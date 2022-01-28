Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 490 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $451.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.84. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.