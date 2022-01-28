Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $134.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

