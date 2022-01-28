Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $481.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.71. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

