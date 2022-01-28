Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AOMOY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.52. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

