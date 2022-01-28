PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $109.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PTC stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of PTC worth $33,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

