PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in January

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BKRKF stock remained flat at $$0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

