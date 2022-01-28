Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target Cut to €34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($39.77) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of PRYMY opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Prysmian has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

