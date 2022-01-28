Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.50) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,739.55 ($23.47).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,227 ($16.55) on Thursday. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,300.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,393.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

