Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Proto Labs comprises approximately 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,035. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $252.87. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

