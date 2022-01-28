Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.