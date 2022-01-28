Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $194.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.46.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

