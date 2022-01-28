Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $421,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 53.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 348,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,911 shares of company stock worth $111,956,279. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

DASH opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.62. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.88 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

