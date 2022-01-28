Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $390,000 Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 94.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 164,549 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

PENN opened at $42.35 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.