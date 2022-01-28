Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $374,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,636,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $446.47 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $375.06 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.98.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

