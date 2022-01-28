Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $344,000 Stock Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

