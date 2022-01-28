Prosight Management LP Sells 95,681 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Prosight Management LP lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95,681 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics makes up approximately 1.5% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.08% of Haemonetics worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,583,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,595,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 5,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,322. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.