Prosight Management LP Purchases New Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,632. The firm has a market cap of $487.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

