Prosight Management LP Invests $4.13 Million in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Accolade comprises 2.3% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Accolade by 835.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 459,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Accolade by 418.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 373,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 59.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after acquiring an additional 337,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. cut their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 23,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

