ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Up to $46.72

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.72, but opened at $49.37. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

