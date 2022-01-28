ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.19. 155,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,760,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $140,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

