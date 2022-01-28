Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $34.08. 2,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 217,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

