Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Progyny stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,232. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. Progyny has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $3,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,403 shares of company stock worth $18,445,841 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

