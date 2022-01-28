Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.
Progyny stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,232. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. Progyny has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $68.32.
In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $3,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,403 shares of company stock worth $18,445,841 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.