Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,298. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Progressive alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.