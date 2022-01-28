Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Progressive stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

