Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $74,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $161,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

