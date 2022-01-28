Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Hanger worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hanger by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 242,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 65.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 185,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hanger by 113.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HNGR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $680.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

