Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Ready Capital worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 45,354 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

RC opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

