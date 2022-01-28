Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Phreesia worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth $18,192,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,656 shares of company stock worth $833,110. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

