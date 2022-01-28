Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of ProPetro worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 296,969 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.