Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,544,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $585,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 33.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 86.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

