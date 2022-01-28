Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,271,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 13.26% of Mattel worth $858,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 357.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

