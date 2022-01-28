Primecap Management Co. CA Has $674.82 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,515,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,887 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $674,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

CAT stock opened at $212.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

