Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,478,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $955,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

TJX stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

