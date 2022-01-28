Prime Media Group Limited (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 55.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
Prime Media Group Company Profile
