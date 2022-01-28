PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in January

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRVCF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 107,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.