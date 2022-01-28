PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in January

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PRVCF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 107,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
