Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.62 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

