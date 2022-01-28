Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) shares were down 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.16). Approximately 5,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 113,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.83 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

