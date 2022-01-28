PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lessened its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 705,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,776 shares during the period. PowerFleet makes up about 1.7% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,289,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,386 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 403,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PWFL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.74.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

