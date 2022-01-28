Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AUCOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.