Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.50

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.50 and last traded at C$35.06, with a volume of 5405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.02.

PBL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

