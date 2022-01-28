PolkaCover (CVR) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.68 or 0.06508811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,158.42 or 0.99666003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051897 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

